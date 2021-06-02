









The pair have two 24-karat names: Iris de La Villardière and Thomas Montier Leboucher. They have been friends since childhood and have a common passion for jewelry. Together they created a new brand in Paris: Viltier. Behind them they have two different experiences in the world of jewelry: Stone Paris for Iris and Cartier London for Thomas. They started from one point: all Viltier creations are Fairmined certified, that is, with sustainable gold. In addition, the jewelry is designed and handcrafted in Paris, with stones that come from conflict-free countries with socially responsible origin. Paradoxically, it was also the covid epidemic that accelerated the project of the founding couple.



The division of duties requires that the jewelry designs are taken care of by Iris, while the management of stones and gold is entrusted to Thomas. The jewels play creatively with geometry. The rings that form a chain are processed and transformed with the addition of diamonds, mother-of-pearl, malachite or bull’s-eye, the name of a variety of quartz with a brown-golden color.