Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Orecchini in oro rosa con 192 diamanti, per 2,50 carati

Korloff from black to pink

in vetrina




The Luna collection by the Parisian brand Korloff: gold, diamonds and many rounded geometries ♦

Hold a record is a good starting point, even for the jewels: the Parisian brand Korloff can boast of a record not little, that of the largest black diamond in the world, the 88 carat weight, cut with 57 perfect edges. It is insured for $ 37 million. The Korloff Black is the soul and symbol of society and it is showed around the world for decades.

Il diamante nero di 88 carati Karloff
Il diamante nero di 88 carati Karloff

But of course, the Maison also offers a lot of other jewels.

Anyway, it all started in 1978, when Daniel Paillasseur conceived the brand Korloff Paris, inspired in part by the journey of Korloff family Sapojnikov from Russia to France. In the nineteenth century this precious stone belonged for several generations to the Russian family of Karloff-Sapozhnikov. And according to legend, the Karloff Noir brings good luck and prosperity to those who touch it. Apart from the black diamond that has given him fame, the Parisian brand produces high-level jewelry, as well as watches and other luxury products, such as perfumes. Korloff has 50 boutiques around the world.

Anello Korlove in oro rosa e diamanti neri
Anello Korlove in oro rosa e diamanti neri
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti della collezione Eclat, ispirata alla piramide dl Louve
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti della collezione Eclat, ispirata alla piramide dl Louve
Orecchini della collezione Eclat in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini della collezione Eclat in oro rosa e diamanti

Orecchini Soleil in oro giallo e diamanti

Collezione di alta gioielleria Divine Nature, anello con diamanti
Collezione di alta gioielleria Divine Nature, anello con diamanti

Orecchini in oro rosa con 192 diamanti, per 2,50 carati
Orecchini in oro rosa con 192 diamanti, per 2,50 carati







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Anello in oro bianco, diamanti e smeraldo

Ferrucci’s jewels

Ferrucci, a small Emilian company that also makes high-end jewels.  ︎ Castel
Go to Top