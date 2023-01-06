









The Luna collection by the Parisian brand Korloff: gold, diamonds and many rounded geometries ♦

Hold a record is a good starting point, even for the jewels: the Parisian brand Korloff can boast of a record not little, that of the largest black diamond in the world, the 88 carat weight, cut with 57 perfect edges. It is insured for $ 37 million. The Korloff Black is the soul and symbol of society and it is showed around the world for decades.



But of course, the Maison also offers a lot of other jewels.

Anyway, it all started in 1978, when Daniel Paillasseur conceived the brand Korloff Paris, inspired in part by the journey of Korloff family Sapojnikov from Russia to France. In the nineteenth century this precious stone belonged for several generations to the Russian family of Karloff-Sapozhnikov. And according to legend, the Karloff Noir brings good luck and prosperity to those who touch it. Apart from the black diamond that has given him fame, the Parisian brand produces high-level jewelry, as well as watches and other luxury products, such as perfumes. Korloff has 50 boutiques around the world.













