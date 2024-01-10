In 2024 the Milan Jewelry Week will return from 15 to 20 October. The event, sponsored by the Municipality of Milan and Cna Federmoda, collaborated in 2023 with partners such as Aol (Lombardy Goldsmith Association), Acj (Association for Contemporary Jewellery), HRd Antwerp and Antico (National Association for the Protection of the Gold Sector). The event organized by Prodes aims to enhance the different facets of the jewelery sector. As always, buyers, designers, gallery owners, enthusiasts and national and international media are invited.



The program includes numerous events spread across different locations, including themed exhibitions, presentations of preview collections, performances, meetings with the press, cocktail parties and workshops. The Galdus School will still be the exhibition venue of the Talent Show, organized in collaboration with Rossana Ricolfi, Coordinator, Contact and Technical Teacher of the Galdus Goldsmith School, and Andreia Gabriela Popescu, Senior Lecturer at Assamblage School and contemporary jewelery artist. In this context, international schools and academies have the opportunity to present the creations of their young talents. A jury will evaluate the works, rewarding the most deserving students: they will be able to win free access to advanced training courses offered by international jewelery schools.



The Jewelry Hub will take place inside the former Pelota and is the event dedicated to around a hundred international brands, to present and sell new creations, collections or unique pieces. Each author has the opportunity to communicate his uniqueness and identity to visitors.



Artistar Jewels has reached its tenth edition, and is one of the main events of Milan Jewelry Week 2024. Organized in the prestigious location of Palazzo Bovara, the exhibition selects over 200 artists and designers whose works are published on the online sales channel overjewels.com and included in the Artistar Jewels volume, presented during the Milan Jewelry Week and distributed in the main Italian and European bookstores. Furthermore, it is sent to 5 thousand important contacts in the sector all over the world: buyers, gallery owners, luxury boutiques, fashion stylists. The aim of the project is to highlight the talent and creativity of the artists.



On October 16, 2024, the MJW Awarding Night takes place, an awards ceremony where over 30 awards are given to artists and brands who have stood out for their originality, technique and design. Furthermore, as regards the Artistar Jewels project, the three winning artists have been announced, selected by a jury of experts.

