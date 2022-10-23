Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Collana con Falena in oro, rubino non tagliato e diamanti

The flying nature of Lucy Sylvester

Get dead insects and turn them into jewels. Does this seem like a bizarre idea? Yet it works. And that’s what Lucy Sylvester does, a British goldsmith and designer who loves two things above all: the countryside of her land and nature. Since she was a child Lucy Sylvester has collected flowers, seeds, leaves, collected in the woods near Birmingham or in Oxfordshire: memories that are still preserved in her studio. After her Masters at the School of Jewelery in Birmingham, Lucy has exhibited her work all over the world, she has been featured in many books and magazines and at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Orecchini mosche in oro
Engagement rings and wedding bands are made from simple lines of grass stems, lichens, leaves, twigs and seeds. But not only. She also uses dead insects as models: the British stag beetle, bees and moths, beetles and flies. A ring was also used in the Game of Thrones series. Each jewel is an exact replica of the insect, which turns into a modern fossil in solid silver or gold. In short, entomology enters jewelry.

Anello a forma di foglia d'edera in oro e diamante
Anello in oro ispirato al riccio di mare
Ciondolo in argento cervo volante
Anello con gambo ispirato al prezzemolo di mucca (Anthriscus sylvestris) e pietra luna
Collana con Falena in oro, rubino non tagliato e diamanti
Anello a forma di foglia in oro e diamante
