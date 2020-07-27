The modern south of Federico Primiceri











Federico Primiceri, son of Baroque, has brought in the South of Italy the quality jewelery ♦ ︎

There are many designers who have grown up with gold in the blood. Or, better, with precious stones and precious metals at hand, because their parents were goldsmiths. It is part of this patrol Federico Primiceri, a designer who has learned a lot from his goldsmith father in the most baroque city of Italy, Lecce. From the south, Federico moved to the North to refine his vocation, with stages in Valenza and Milan, between design practice and diploma at the Italian Gemological Institute. His work has been pointing straight up, with quality jewelery parading with the event Alchimia delle Formeand with invitations to Istanbul, Moscow, Paris and London.



He is eclectic in style, but not only: he attended the first Jewel Music Event in Lecce in 2008 during the Idea & Design exhibition. In short, it is the proof that counts more talent than location, which is more important fantasy than famouses friends, that wins quality than marketing. From a outside position, Primiceri has managed to create jewels that many of his colleagues in Milan or Rome would not dream of doing. And if they dreamed it, perhaps they would not be able to translate the idea in practice. Lavinia Andorno















