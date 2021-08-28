









Geometries, bright colors and affordable prices: the bijoux by the German brand Coeur de Lion ♦

It’s easy to say design. But only new ideas are capable of instilling new sap. It is the story of Coeur de Lion, that despite the francophone name is a Stuttgart brand. Have you ever heard of Bauhaus, that movement of architects and designers of the Thirties in Germany, who invented the concept of modern design? Well, Carola Eckrodt and her husband Nils from 1987 took lessons (virtual) by Gropius & c. The result is jewelry made with a humble metal such as aluminum, but with so many ideas that it becomes valuable. And, above all, do great fun. Sign that there is still room to invent. The idea is to use for the jewels of the elements chosen usually for an industrial use.



The first designs of this type have been presented in Monaco of Bavaria. And a couturier Düsseldorf, Hanns Friedrichs, bought the entire first collection. Ten years later, Carola Eckrodt has successfully created the Geo Cube Collection, which not coincidentally you can also find at Bauhaus Museum in Weimar, at the Smithsonian in Washington and at the Royal Academy in London. In addition to these metal charms, the bijoux which love modernity they include Polaris resin, colored glass hand finished, and Swarovski crystals. In short, the estetic courage is not lacking, as true hearts lion.













