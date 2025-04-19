Spring jewelry with Amabile, the brand founded by the young Martina Strazzer. Flowers, water lilies, frogs and dragonflies are the symbols of nature’s awakening after the cold of winter and also of the return to the open air and enchanted as in a fairy tale. The collection includes earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings, with predominant pastel colors such as powder pink, light blue, lilac and light green. For example, with the Waterlily stud earrings inspired by water lilies, which are enriched with pink drop-cut cubic zirconia and a white round central gem.



The Petals pendant, on the other hand, is an earring with a pendant, again with powder pink drop-cut cubic zirconia and a light green one at the end of the central chain. Petals is also available in the Lovli version, made up of three marquise-cut cubic zirconia, which recall the petals of a water lily. Among the Libellula earrings, a pendant that symbolizes lightness and freedom, together with Froggy and Floral, the first ear climber by Amabile. The rings in the collection include Trilogy Floral, Floral ring, Lilypad, Petals made with oval stones in pastel shades and the light blue Glossy ring. The adjustable Petals bracelet and the Froggy model feature drop and round cubic zirconia. The Lilypad collection also includes the Waterlily and Libellula necklaces, together with the Lilypad and Petals choker versions.

