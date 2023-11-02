Combining jewelery and perfumes is a recurring idea. In Savoni‘s case, however, it is also a need born from Kristine Savoni’s allergy to skin contact with micro drops of essences. The solution arrived with the help of her sister Lelde Savoni, an architect based in Milan and expert in 3D design. Thus, in 2019, the sisters originally from Latvia founded Savoni, a brand which has its registered office in Riga, the capital of the Baltic country, but which operates all over the world thanks to e-commerce.



The jewels, therefore, are designed to smell as well as to be admired. As for Eclipse, a line of 18k gold-plated stainless steel jewellery. The bracelet is offered together with a resin disc in different colours. The disc is removable and hides a surface that can be flavored with any fragrance or essential oil. The perforated cavity of the jewel allows for a gradual and continuous release of the perfume, which has an estimated duration of five days. Savoni’s collection, for now, will be available on Kickstarter, a platform used to launch new products. For the launch there is also a 40% discount on the purchase of jewellery.

