The hot metal by Bianca D’Aniello

Neapolitan, she lives and works in Milan (Italy): Bianca D ‘Aniello creates her bijoux, which she sells in the boutique in the Brera district, with ease. After 20 years she can be satisfied. She graduated in Literature with an artistic address, she opted to create jewelry in gold-plated brass, often satin and in a pastel color, where the design element is what matters most to her. They are bracelets, necklaces and earrings with a light-hearted, informal air, commonly referred to as gipsy.



Each piece is handmade in a few copies. Often the jewels are composed of many elements, such as links or chains, some cases finished with crystals or rhinestones. The inspiration for these textures comes from the beaches and the sunny climate of Southern Italy, but they are perfectly compatible with the colder environments of the North. The creative process is very personal: Bianca does not fold the materials to a design, but she proceeds in reverse: starting from the metal elements she proceeds to build her bijoux, then dipped in gold and finished.

















