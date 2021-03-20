Eternal love for Herda Roma



x







Ramona Herda is a young designer who founded her jewelery house in Rome. The choice of the city is not accidental, because architecture and art are the main sources of inspiration for her jewelry collections. And in Rome neither of these sources is missing. On the other hand, the designer was born in Bucharest into a family of architects and it can be said that she has breathed columns and capitals since childhood. Although Herda loves Rome in particular, more generally it is the numerous works of art that are so common in Italy that exert fascination: she applies the compositional rules of classical and modern architecture, the proportions between volumes, luminous contrasts and energies to her jewels. of the Baroque.



It comes as no surprise, then, that her jewels are a reflection of these passions. Ramona then attended jewelery schools and ateliers to learn the techniques of working precious metals and stones. After this apprenticeship, Ramona Herda inaugurated her boutique (she receives by appointment only) in the Parioli district of Rome, a few minutes from Villa Borghese.



The latest collection is called Amore Eterno (eternal love): a romantic name which, however, is inspired by the three classical orders of architecture: Doric, Ionic and Corinthian, recurring elements of Roman and, of course, Greek architecture. The three styles are merged into the three different sizes of the rings that make up the collection. The shape is inspired by the Bull, the base of two of the three styles, the Corinthian and the Ionic, while the combination of precious stones responds to the thought of the historian Marcus Vitruvius, who associated the Doric with male proportions and the Ionic with female ones. But, perhaps, true eternal love with a long life guarantee is that for art.

















