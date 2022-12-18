









Her name is long, like the story it represents: Sarah Ysabel Dyne Narici. She is a designer who lives and works in New York, the daughter of a physiology professor and an Anglo-Singaporean biochemist. She grew up in Milan but she moved to England when she was ten. She attended Saint Martins in London, where she graduated in Jewelery Design and, subsequently, she graduated from Gia in New York. Before founding her own brand, which is called Dyne, her maternal surname, she worked for Maisons such as Alexander McQueen, Stephen Webster, Marina B and Lorraine Schwartz. In short, you have accumulated many experiences and cultures. Her little Maison is only a couple of years old, yet her jewelry style is already celebrated in fashion magazines.

In fact, the jewels created by the designer stand out immediately, because they are also encrypted messages. Or, more precisely, they have a series of icons engraved on the surface, in the style of ancient Egypt. In short, they are hieroglyphs, but supplied without a Rosetta stone to decipher their meaning. However, they are quite original and, in intention, constitute a sort of bridge between the past and the future. In any case, rings and medals with hieroglyphics are not the only production of Dyne, which also offers custom-made wedding rings, or jewels with a careful selection of high quality gems.













