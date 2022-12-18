









How many stories can be told about Christmas? Each country interprets it in its own way, with its own traditions, gastronomy and ways of celebrating. In Western countries, however, there are some symbols that are common to all. They are objects or myths that have come straight from the Nordic tradition, but which are now part of the global culture linked to winter holidays. Rosato, a brand that is part of the Bros Manifatture group, has interpreted some of these symbols in as many pendants made of silver with pink galvanic, colored enamels and white, black or colored cubic zirconia.



The charms are part of the Storie line and include a Santa, a reindeer, a gingerbread man and a decorated tree. The charms are offered in a limited edition with a price from 49 to 55 euros. They are intended for those who want to take a little Christmas with them along with a chain bracelet or necklace.