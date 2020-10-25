









The jewelry with a pinch of surrealism by Allison Read Smith ♦ ︎

A cone used for road works, a chair, a ladder. And again, a crown, an axe … It can not be said that at Allison Read Smith, a designer born and raised in Memphis ((Tennessee, Usa), lacks fantasy. Or irony. His motto is: “Ars longa, short life”, Latin words meaning “life is short, art lasts for a long time”, a phrase attributed to Seneca. Allison, who has also participated in contemporary art exhibitions with his paintings and pop-rock sculptures, has married with a somewhat surreal philosophy into jewelery.



Allison inspires objects of common use and transforms them into jewels.” The jewels I make are inspired by a respect for the simplicity and beauty of everyday objects, I try to elevate them to something symbolic and emotionally significant: objects use levity and humor to present our thoughts more serious and private. the strength and solitude of our inner worlds, “she explains. If you like its jewels, you also buy it online. Rudy Serra



















