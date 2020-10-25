Design, vetrina — October 25, 2020 at 4:30 am

The irony of Allison Read Smith




The jewelry with a pinch of surrealism by Allison Read Smith ♦ ︎
A cone used for road works, a chair, a ladder. And again, a crown, an axe … It can not be said that at Allison Read Smith, a designer born and raised in Memphis ((Tennessee, Usa), lacks fantasy. Or irony. His motto is: “Ars longa, short life”, Latin words meaning “life is short, art lasts for a long time”, a phrase attributed to Seneca. Allison, who has also participated in contemporary art exhibitions with his paintings and pop-rock sculptures, has married with a somewhat surreal philosophy into jewelery.

Collana sedia
Collana sedia

Allison inspires objects of common use and transforms them into jewels.” The jewels I make are inspired by a respect for the simplicity and beauty of everyday objects, I try to elevate them to something symbolic and emotionally significant: objects use levity and humor to present our thoughts more serious and private. the strength and solitude of our inner worlds, “she explains. If you like its jewels, you also buy it online. Rudy Serra
Pendente a forma di penna in oro giallo 18 carati

Pendente a forma di corone in oro giallo e rosa 18 carati
Pendente a forma di corone in oro giallo e rosa 18 carati
Pendente a forma di cubo in oro giallo
Pendente a forma di cubo in oro giallo
Anello Bubble in oro 18 carati
Anello Bubble in oro 18 carati

Pendente scala in oro e diamanti
Pendente scala in oro e diamanti

Collana di Allison Read Smith indossata
Collana di Allison Read Smith indossata







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *