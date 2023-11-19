Orecchini a frange con diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Orecchini a frange con diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Elke Berr’s new color

At 17 she went to Sri Lanka to buy the first stones, which she needed to illustrate the gemology thesis attached to her school diploma in Germany: it is not surprising that Elke Berr has become a jewelery expert who focuses everything on the magnificence of emeralds, amethysts , rubies etc. But also a lot about design, sometimes in a minimal style. The designer, in any case, who defines herself as a stone hunter, even though she opened her jewelry company in Geneva, Berr & Partners, together with her husband, Thomas. Which is now simply called Elke Berr Créations Genève.

Collana di diamanti con zaffiro di 40 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
40 carat sapphire diamond necklace. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The designer and gemologist focuses above all on special gems, different from others, such as sapphires and rubies (strictly unheated) and spinels in Sri Lanka and Burma, while for tourmalines and emeralds the shopping takes place in Brazil and Colombia, opals and agate from ‘Africa. But after 20 years of activity (Elke Berr was founded in Geneva in 2003), she now focuses above all on design, originality, surprising proposals. For example, with a capsule collection dedicated to men, Rock’N Rose.

Elke Berr Creations anello diamanti diopside copyright gioiellis
Ring with diamonds and diopside. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con diamanti bianchi
Necklace with white diamonds
Anello della collezione Rock'n Rose in oro nero con diamante nero
Ring from the Rock’n Rose collection in black gold with black diamond
Anello con diamante fancy yellow di 5 carati
Ring with 5 carat fancy yellow diamond
Anello Giorcuore in oro bianco e diamanti
