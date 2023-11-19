At 17 she went to Sri Lanka to buy the first stones, which she needed to illustrate the gemology thesis attached to her school diploma in Germany: it is not surprising that Elke Berr has become a jewelery expert who focuses everything on the magnificence of emeralds, amethysts , rubies etc. But also a lot about design, sometimes in a minimal style. The designer, in any case, who defines herself as a stone hunter, even though she opened her jewelry company in Geneva, Berr & Partners, together with her husband, Thomas. Which is now simply called Elke Berr Créations Genève.



The designer and gemologist focuses above all on special gems, different from others, such as sapphires and rubies (strictly unheated) and spinels in Sri Lanka and Burma, while for tourmalines and emeralds the shopping takes place in Brazil and Colombia, opals and agate from ‘Africa. But after 20 years of activity (Elke Berr was founded in Geneva in 2003), she now focuses above all on design, originality, surprising proposals. For example, with a capsule collection dedicated to men, Rock’N Rose.