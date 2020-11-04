The flexible time of Fope











Combining business with pleasure: perhaps this is the philosophy of Lady Fope, the line of the Venetian Maison Fope, which has decided to combine the bracelet element with that of a timepiece. Basically, Lady Fope uses bracelets with Flex’it technology, the gold mesh that hides hundreds of invisible hooks inside that make the jewel soft, flexible and adaptable. At the center of these bracelets, in 18-karat rose and white gold, is a Swiss Made watch with a quartz movement.



The beauty of this precious bracelet is that it does not need any buckle: it can be inserted simply by pushing your hand through the bracelet, which is elastic thanks to the (patented) Flex’it system. The bracelets are offered in two versions: with washers or in the classic Fope mesh, but the wearability is identical. The bracelets and watches are available in nine versions: in simple metal, or with the addition of small diamonds, arranged on the strap and cases of the timepiece.

















