Christmas Margherita with Damiani











Fir trees, bright decorations, wreaths of leaves hanging on the doors. And many daisies. All white, however, in tune with the idea of ​​a Christmas in the snow (even if it is an increasingly rare event). Damiani re-proposes the Margherita collection, launched in 2017, with the addition of new pieces. After reworking the jewels with the most popular flower shape with the addition of colored stones, the Maison has enriched the original line of jewelry made of white gold and diamonds arranged on petals surrounding a gem: new necklaces, earrings and rings go to be added to the original models.



It should be remembered, in any case, that this line of jewelry resembles the flower in shape, but in reality it was created for the first time by Enrico Grassi Damiani, in the 1930s, in honor of Queen of Italy Margherita of Savoy, wife of Umberto I. A very popular woman, social before social networks existed. But the substance does not change: the collection remains one of the most popular.















