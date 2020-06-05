ANELLI, vetrina — June 5, 2020 at 4:08 am

The fairtrade jewelry by Hattie Rickards




The fantasies of Hattie Rickards, a British jewelery brand specializing in bespoke jewels ♦ ︎

The look on British design of the jewelry is inevitably posed on the ethical aspect linked to the use of sustainable materials and produced with respect for human dignity: she thinks so too Hattie Rickards, young and appreciated artisan in the panorama of London, crowded of signatures. After the design school, Hattie has taken the first steps working for Solange Azagury Partridge and Kara Ross. Then, you are putting on their own, emphasizing the ethical aspect: the gold used by the designers is to fairtrade, that is not harmful for the environment and for those who work it back out.

Anello in oro con smeraldo e zaffiri blu
But this issue does not involve compromises with the creation of their own lines of jewelry. Personal, original and craftsmanship: these are three adjectives are abused in the world of jewelry. The right definition for Hattie is, however, passionate. A certain geometry or, better, a simplicity in the forms, is mitigated by the choice of the stones and their combination with gold. Eventually stem from pieces look nice, pretty precious to tempt, but not overly opulent as to arouse curiosity only. Margherita Donato

Anello in oro 18 carati e diamanti
Anello Pamela in oro, peridoto e zaffiri
Anello Ceci in oro, zaffiro dello Sri Lanka e smeraldi dello Zambia
Anello Claire in oro bianco e diamante taglio Asscher
Orecchini Octo in oro e pietre preziose
Orecchini in platino con zaffiri rosa e blu
Pendente rotante in oro e smalto
