The Damaso contrasts











Dámaso Martínez, jeweler from the Basque Country, to be precise in the city of Bilbao, has become an international brand. Her jewels are also sold by the American luxury chain Neiman Marcus. But, as is often said, behind a successful man there is a woman. And, in this case, it is not even behind it, because a fundamental contribution was that of Consuelo González, Damaso’s wife. Today each piece is designed by Monica Martinez, who is also the company’s CEO.



Damaso founded his brand in 1970. From a representative of jewelry, he made the leap and became a jeweler. From a small family business, over the years it has become a company known also abroad. Nothing to do with an old idea of ​​Spanish craftsmanship, of course. The style instead looks at essential and modern lines, but enriched by the colors of stones and contrasting materials. Like, for example, in the Moon collection, where next to the stones cut in an unusual cylindrical shape, there are pavé diamonds on pink gold.

















