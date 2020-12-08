Michael Kors Brilliance for the holidays











Michael Kors, global fashion and accessories brand, presented the Brilliance collection in view of the 2020 winter holiday period. The bijoux with the signature of the famous American designer follow the classic canon of jewelry but, of course, cost less than gold and diamonds. The bijoux of the Brilliance collection are materially made under license by Fossil. The collection, in fact, is made of metal with PVD in the three colors of gold, with the addition of brilliant-cut cubic zirconia crystals. A pair of earrings, for example, costs 89 euros (or 79 pounds), the bracelet 99 euros (or 89 pounds), the ring 129 euros (115 pounds).



Michael Kors is a New York based designer specializing in luxury accessories and prêt-à-porter. He founded his company in 1981 and soon added several lines of accessories, including jewelry, to the clothing collections. The Brilliance collection includes ear studs, bracelets, necklaces and rings.

















