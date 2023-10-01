Orit Elhanati and Conie Vallese. The first, Israeli-Danish, produces jewelery in Copenhagen. The second is an Argentine artist who lives in New York, where she draws, paints and creates sculptures. The collaboration between the two women produced Jardin, a series of silver jewelery inspired by Gothic and Victorian aesthetics, but also by the nineties. Even if the jewels of the Elhanati brand generally adopt a contemporary style, not at all tied to classic patterns, this collection which plays on the shape of the flower differs from the others. The inspiration for the jewels of the Jardin series is to be found in old paintings, museum artefacts and pages of ancient books. In short, a modern rewriting of a piece of history.



The jewels are handcrafted in sterling silver, using hammering and dripping techniques. The silver has been treated with oxidizing techniques to obtain an antiqued matte finish. The silver contrasts with small black spinels, which dot the light surfaces, together with diamonds of the same color. The limited edition collection consists of three pairs of earrings, four rings, seven necklaces and pendants, one bracelet, one hairpin and one brooch, all handcrafted in sterling silver with black diamonds and spinels. The collection is available at selected retailers around the world and on www.elhanati.com, at prices ranging between 190 and 2200 euros.