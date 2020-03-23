The bijoux of faith of 2Jewels











Especially when something destabilizing happens, men (understood as humanity) turn to religion: 2Jewels does it too with two new sets with a super affordable price. The bijoux of the brand of the Mabina Gioielli group (necklace, bracelet and earrings) make up the Faith Collection and are made of 316L steel, color glass, shell pearls and crystals. The iconic element of these jewels is the cross.



The first set, in black, is composed of a rosary model necklace (29 euros), a bracelet with charms (32 euros) and dangling earrings (22 euros). The necklace, whose black colored glass spheres alternate with steel links, culminates in a cross-shaped pendant and crystals. The second set is in rose gold PVD steel. The necklace (39 euros) has a double chain, one of which alternates a series of faceted spheres of white color glass, and carries a double cross pendant, shaped (with crystal in the center) or cut out of steel. The bracelet (32 euros) and earrings (26 euros) also add a double chain and two pendants.

















