The rings can also hide the coronavirus











Do jewels hide the evil coronavirus? Doctors sound the alarm. And, in fact, it would be enough to reflect: of course, they can constitute a danger, in particular the rings. So you don’t have to wear rings until the health emergency is over? The answer is no, but …



The alarm involving jewelry comes from the United States. Rochelle Walensky, head of the infectious diseases division at Massachusetts General Hospital, wrote an email, published by the Usa Today newspaper. “In a situation in which we are, with extraordinary measures to limit the Covid-19 transmission, I think the removal of jewelry rings when washing hands is a wise step forward,” he said. Watches are also part of objects that can come into contact with the virus and become dangerous vehicles of infection.



But there is no need to avoid wearing rings or watches, as long as you often wash your hands scrupulously. And, while we’re at it, you can take the opportunity to also clean the jewels, starting with the rings (on gioiellis.com you will find many tips on how to proceed in the section Da sapere).



According to Walensky, in fact, studies on coronavirus have shown that germs can live between the skin of the finger and the metal of the rings for some time, even if there is no reliable data on how long the germs can resist in that condition. Another expert questioned by the newspaper, Nikita Desai, a pneumologist at the Cleveland Clinic, reiterates: “When health workers prepare to activate procedures in sterile conditions, such as surgery, the hands must be washed and without rings, watches and jewelry. This significantly reduces the risk of spreading the disease, thanks to the cleanest hands possible.” According to Desai, viable viruses were detected up to four hours after exposure on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to 2-3 days days on plastic and stainless steel, in short, clean hands and jewels.















