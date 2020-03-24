What ring do women want?











How much do you have to spend on the engagement ring? What do women expect? Which kind of ring to choose? A research reveals that… ♦

How much should you spend on an engagement ring, which in most cases is the classic solitaire, that is, a gold ring with a small diamond? There is only one answer: it obviously depends on the financial availability, the tastes of him and her, the expectations, the family tradition … But some indications can be useful.



For example, it is possible to know what women expect when they think their partner is about to make a big step, that is, the request for marriage, combined with the ring. A research published time ago in Great Britain by the professional magazine Professional Jeweler can serve to understand what female expectations are. Of course, there may be small variations from one country to another, but in general the results should be confirmed everywhere.



The price. In the common opinion, the cost of an engagement ring is the equivalent of one month of an average salary. The amount varies, therefore, from one country and from one city to another, but the economic commitment that the fiancé and future husband has to face is more or less the same: demanding, but not such as to end in bankruptcy. Of course, you have to save money on time. In Britain, for example, the average monthly wage was calculated at £ 1,990. In Italy, on the other hand, the average income for an employee is (2017 data) of 1,590 euros per month. In Germany, on the other hand, it exceeds € 3,000. So this is the average expense for an engagement ring. We. The reality is different: the data indicate that, in fact, the equivalent of 50-60% of a monthly salary is spent on an engagement ring.

What do women want? The aforementioned survey was conducted in Britain on a sample of 2000 future brides. Will the needs be the same in all countries? Maybe. They are probably not exactly the same, but similar, yes. Therefore, research indicates that women expect a ring spending of 20-25% lower than that of a month’s wages. To summarize: women expect a higher value than what they actually receive if one takes into account the average spending made in jewelry.



The choice of the model. Another interesting piece of research concerns the shape of the ring. In fact, there is no single opinion. Certainly, however, 77% of women would prefer to be the one to choose the shape of the engagement ring. To guess the right shape, in short, it is better to probe tastes and expectations first. It is not easy, but it is necessary, also to avoid bitter disappointments: 75% of men are saddened or annoyed if women propose to change the model of engagement ring received. In short, it seems that there is no other solution than to inquire first. Another aspect: 69% of women prefer the overall quality of the ring to the simple size of the diamond. In this case, in short, size does not matter. Lavinia Andorno















