Quinto Ego at finger











In the deep Tuscany, Quinto Ego jewels’s have the oldest fragrance of silver craftworks.

In Tuscany, the silver craftsmanship, as well as gold, is particularly entrenched and has solid traditions. As Quinto Ego, brand created in 2011 by the experience of three generations of the goldsmith Crocetti family of Carrara, and transmitted in the last two decades to Nicola Bastreri and Gianni Crocetti, with Carrararti. From these bases and with these partners was born in Carrara Quinto Ego. The company is focused on the working of the polishing and blackening game next use also bronze and semi-precious stones such as onyx, garnet, peridot, topaz and amethyst.



The style is defined by their own “Gothic dream”. In short, we are between fantasy stories and reality and, in effect, in the area ​​abound medieval villages. The latest arrivals in the Fifth Ego collections are some oxidized silver rings with stones like amethyst, citrine, aquamarine. The metal circle has engraved a crown of leaves work burin, that would delight knights and dames. Lavinia Andorno

















