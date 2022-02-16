









Born relatively recently, in 1962, the London-based jewelry David Morris immediately stood out for the quality and richness of its collections. In particular, the high jewelery collections often feature pieces of maharaja-like opulence. This is also the case for the Impressions high jewelery collection, presented at the Paris Couture Week. Rare and magnificent precious stones are the real inspiring motif of the collection.



As for the Monsoon necklace, which combines contrasting cuts and motifs to renew a classic collar design: a sketch from 1962 confirms its roots. The jewel also has adjustable closures, which allow you to transform it from a choker or into a sautoir necklace for the evening. The emeralds of the necklace are interspersed with white, shield-shaped, fancy-cut diamonds, specially cut for the design. With their clean-cut corners, diamonds are paired with the gentle curves of cabochon emerald drops, while tiny white gold hinges are hidden behind the gemstones to ensure perfect shape and flexibility.



The collection, however, also uses colored titanium for jewels with a less classic and more modern style. The Evergreen earrings, with 27 carats of emeralds, have almost neon reflections thanks to the green titanium setting, offset by white diamonds. The Tetras bracelet, on the other hand, uses turquoise and diamonds, along with a 10-carat blue Madagascar sapphire.



