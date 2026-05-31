Anello in argento indossato
Anello in argento

The Belleke Gioielli capsule collection

The Dune mini collection, inspired by soft, wavy shapes.

A capsule collection from Belleke Gioielli, a brand founded by Isabelle Gandini, designer, artisan, and gemologist. The new line is called Dune and, as the name suggests, emphasizes soft, wavy shapes. The collection includes rings and earrings. The jewelry design was conceived as a structure that embraces both complexity and balance. Within the undulations of the metal are small stones such as tanzanites, rubies, and gemstones of various hues. The jewelry is entirely handmade using the lost-wax casting technique. The materials used are yellow bronze, silver, and gold (on request).

Anello in bronzo e rubini
Bronze and ruby ​​ring

Isabelle Gandini trained at the Scuola Orafa Ambrosiana and specializes in gemology. Her collections include rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, handmade in yellow and rose bronze, silver, and gold on request. In addition to Dune, the brand has also presented the Rococò, Entropia, and Earth collections.
Orecchini in bronzo, oro, pietre verdi
Bronze, gold, and green stone earrings

Orecchini Dune in bronzo color oro e rubini
Dune gold-tone bronze and ruby ​​earrings

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