The Dune mini collection, inspired by soft, wavy shapes.

A capsule collection from Belleke Gioielli, a brand founded by Isabelle Gandini, designer, artisan, and gemologist. The new line is called Dune and, as the name suggests, emphasizes soft, wavy shapes. The collection includes rings and earrings. The jewelry design was conceived as a structure that embraces both complexity and balance. Within the undulations of the metal are small stones such as tanzanites, rubies, and gemstones of various hues. The jewelry is entirely handmade using the lost-wax casting technique. The materials used are yellow bronze, silver, and gold (on request).



Isabelle Gandini trained at the Scuola Orafa Ambrosiana and specializes in gemology. Her collections include rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, handmade in yellow and rose bronze, silver, and gold on request. In addition to Dune, the brand has also presented the Rococò, Entropia, and Earth collections.



