Zydo was founded in 1972 in Valenza by David Zybert and is currently managed by the founder’s sons, Jack Zybert, sales director, and Roberto Zybert, production manager, while Eli Zybert, in the United States, handles the American and Latin American markets. Zydo is one of the few Italian high jewelry brands that collects 100% of its production in the city of Gold of Valenza, guaranteeing the best quality in the typical and exclusive manufacturing of its master goldsmiths.



The Maison has long focused on diamond jewelry, but has then opened its doors to large colored precious stones. As evidenced by the ring with a rare unheated sapphire with a remarkable weight of 27.45 carats, surrounded by a cluster of top quality diamonds (all certified). Or the brooch with a huge aquamarine of over 46 carats, accompanied by diamonds. Certainly, beyond a wearable adornment, these pieces are an investment. Zydo is based in Milan and New York.





