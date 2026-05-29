Sicis Jewels, collezione Botanica
Sicis Jewels, collezione Botanica

Tropical Flowers by Sicis Jewels

The new Botanica collection features precious stones, gold, titanium, and micromosaic.

The Italian fashion house Sicis Jewels has chosen the Las Vegas Couture Show to present its new Botanica collection, which includes a high jewelry line and a fine jewelry line. The idea is to present jewels as flowers transformed into sculptural creations to be worn. But these are not just roses: designer and creative director Gioia Placuzzi draws inspiration from rare flowers and tropical plants. As always, the Italian brand uses the Maison’s signature micromosaic technique, along with precious stones.

Collana, orecchino, anello della linea di fine jewelry
Necklace, earring, and ring from the fine jewelry line

Botanica includes a selection of rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets featuring iridescent corollas, sculpted leaves, and iridescent surfaces that capture the light in continuous reflections of electric blue, emerald green, warm gold, and mineral nuances. Alongside classic gold, the jewelry uses titanium, which helps to lighten the weight. The micromosaic amplifies the artisanal detail and the chromatic richness of the surfaces, embellished by the use of white diamonds, yellow and orange sapphires.
Accanto al classico oro, i gioielli utilizzano il titanio, che serve ad alleggerire il peso.
Along with classic gold, the jewelry uses titanium, which helps reduce weight

Orecchini della collezione Botanica
Earrings from the Botanica collection

Anello della collezione Botanica
A Ring from the Botanica collection

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