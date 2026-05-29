Tropical Flowers by Sicis Jewels

The new Botanica collection features precious stones, gold, titanium, and micromosaic.

The Italian fashion house Sicis Jewels has chosen the Las Vegas Couture Show to present its new Botanica collection, which includes a high jewelry line and a fine jewelry line. The idea is to present jewels as flowers transformed into sculptural creations to be worn. But these are not just roses: designer and creative director Gioia Placuzzi draws inspiration from rare flowers and tropical plants. As always, the Italian brand uses the Maison’s signature micromosaic technique, along with precious stones.



Botanica includes a selection of rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets featuring iridescent corollas, sculpted leaves, and iridescent surfaces that capture the light in continuous reflections of electric blue, emerald green, warm gold, and mineral nuances. Alongside classic gold, the jewelry uses titanium, which helps to lighten the weight. The micromosaic amplifies the artisanal detail and the chromatic richness of the surfaces, embellished by the use of white diamonds, yellow and orange sapphires.



