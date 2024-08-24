Domenico Tavanti and his wife Antonella Peruzzi: a couple dedicated to jewelry. The two are the founders of the Gold Art Group, which produces and sells jewelry under its own brand and that of Falcinelli. But the Florentine company, founded in 1978, is also present on the market with another brand: Tavanti. The couple therefore placed the jewelry with the Gold art brand alongside those of Tavanti to differentiate the collections and present jewelry with the family name. The brand’s logo is characterized by two dolphins drawn above the letter V: a symbol of harmony, but at the same time reminiscent of the shape of a heart, which represents the image of the brand and the values ​​contained in the 18-karat gold creations.



The style of the jewelry is modern, with jewels of original design, often with the addition of mobile elements: diamonds are used alongside gold, together with semi-precious stones such as turquoise, onyx, malachite, lapis lazuli or kogolong, a stone of volcanic origin, shiny like ceramic but hard like marble.

