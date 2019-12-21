How to distinguish cubic zirconia from zircon

Do you know the difference between cubic zirconia and cubic zirconia? They are two completely different minerals (also in price). Here’s what zircons and cubic zirconia are and why it’s important to know it ♦

Synthetic diamonds or cubic zirconia? What if, instead, would be zircons? Often the description of the jewels that we propose, and that respects that of manufacturers, specifies what type of stone is used on rings, necklaces or bracelets. From your email, however, we found that few people know the difference. Clarify ideas is better.

Cubic zirconia. It is one of the most popular alternatives to a diamond. For the chemical is zirconium oxide, and is often used as a synthetic diamond. It is a crystal, on the market since 1970. The physical properties are very similar to those of a diamond, so that it is difficult to distinguish with the naked eye. Most cubic zirconia is colorless, but there are also colored. One aspect that distinguishes it from a real diamond is its thermal conductivity: such as zircon, the cubic zirconia tends to be a thermal insulator compared to diamonds, which instead are conductors of heat.

Zircon or zirconium silicate. It is a natural gem, and closely resembles a diamond. The two qualities that make it very similar to a diamond is the capability of refraction, although zircon is more opaque. For the rest, zircon is quite similar to that of a diamond. It is a stone often colorless, but as real diamonds, can have colorful shades: golden-brown green, pink, purple, white, yellow and blue, the color that is most required. Although the colors of the zirconia respect, are natural, they can also be heat treated to make it colorless or, on the contrary, to make the tone more lively. The major difference of a zircon compared to a diamond is that the reflection of light is different, less brilliant.

Price. How to choose? A zircon than a cubic zirconia is more expensive: it is, in fact, a natural gem. But the value of a zircon depends on the quality, primarily of saturation and tone of the gemstone. For example, the blue zircon is more sophisticated and expensive. A jewelry with cubic zirconia usually costs less. Federico Graglia























