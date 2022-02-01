









There are stones that look like diamonds, so much so that it is difficult to distinguish. For example, the moissanite. It could be an interesting choice, but before you must find out what is the moissanite ♦

Diamonds: better real or fake? The question is not provocative. There are those who buy diamond jewelry to also obtain an object that maintains (or increases) its value over time. And who, on the other hand, simply wants something that sparkles on the finger or neck. In this case, we can consider “fake” diamonds, those that go by the name of synthetic moissanite (there is also the natural one).

We open a parenthesis and we copy from Wikipedia:

“The moissanite is a rare mineral which the crystal lattice is formed from an equal number of silicon and carbon atoms, which corresponds to the formula SiC. The artificial version is called silicon carbide and is used as an abrasive, as a material in power electronics, such as line roller guide in the rings of fishing rods, and as a gemstone in jewelry. In jewelry for trade issues is still uses the term moissanite.”

Although a jeweler will have difficulty to admit it, most people are not able to tell the difference between a moissanite and a diamond, although there are some significant differences between the two materials. The moissanite is actually much rarer than diamonds. The mineral was discovered in 1893 by Henri Moissan (and it is so called). But since 1998 there is also a synthetic gem which is called moissanite, which has an acceptable quality, thanks to a process developed by Charles & Colvard.

Pro: moissanite is not the result of irresponsible excavations, nor of bad conditions of the miners in the extraction, as often happens for diamonds. In short, it is a synthetic stone, yes, but sustainable for the environment. In addition, the diamonds are not as rare as the market (and price) does believe. The fake diamond or, rather, the moissanite, last a lot: in the scale of Mohs hardness is classified in 25.9, while a natural gem is 10. Well, diamonds are a bit harder, but not a lot. Another advantage: color and clarity. Clarity is always very good in synthetic diamonds, because production is highly controlled. Nothing inclusions. Furthermore, incredibly, a moissanite is very shining: the refractive index of the artificial gem is of 2.65 to 2.69, greater than that of a real diamond, which arrives around 2,417. The higher score means that the light bounces through the facets of the stone for longer, allowing more glitter.

Cons: a fake diamond can get away with it as long as it is small. If the moissanite stone is large, the color can have shades from light green to gray to yellow. Even if, for truth, for years the fancy diamonds are all the rage. Another downside: you want to give a synthetic diamond to save? Hmm, think about it: the moissanite is actually among the most expensive synthetic diamonds, especially if you compare it with cubic zirconia. The high price is dependent on the proprietary process and the hard work it takes to manufacture it. But it is also true that compared to diamonds the moissaniti can be up to 95% cheaper.











