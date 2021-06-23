









Social activity and jewelery: this is how Pippa Small got a the title of Lady of the Order of British Empire ♦

She creates jewelry, but is also a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, an order of chivalry that rewards contributions to the arts and sciences, collaborates with charitable and welfare and public service organizations outside the civil service. But PIppa Small, in addition to being a designer, is also an anthropologist, a human rights activist and an ambassador for survival. The London-based designer who also shops in Los Angeles and New York, not surprisingly, is liked by a (former) members of the royal family, such as Meghan Markle, who often wore earrings by Pippa Small.



To this list one could add that she is in love with stones (but this aspect is common to many jewelers) and that she often frequents the East, from Thailand to India, in search of gems and to restore the spirit, as well as to carry out activities of charity. The stones of her jewelry are often simply cut, as was often the case at the time of the maharaja. Among his initiatives, for example, he took part in the Turquoise Mountain initiative, in Afghanistan, to revive goldsmith craftsmanship. The activity was then extended to Myanmar and Syrian refugees in Jordan. In short, Pippa Small is also active in the social field, but this does not mean that her jewelry production is neglected.