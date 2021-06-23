bracciale, Orecchini, vetrina — June 23, 2021 at 4:36 am

The noble jewelry of Pippa Small




Social activity and jewelery: this is how Pippa Small got a the title of Lady of the Order of British Empire ♦

She creates jewelry, but is also a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, an order of chivalry that rewards contributions to the arts and sciences, collaborates with charitable and welfare and public service organizations outside the civil service. But PIppa Small, in addition to being a designer, is also an anthropologist, a human rights activist and an ambassador for survival. The London-based designer who also shops in Los Angeles and New York, not surprisingly, is liked by a (former) members of the royal family, such as Meghan Markle, who often wore earrings by Pippa Small.

La duchessa del Sussex, Meghan Markle, con orecchini di Pippa Small
Meghan Markle, con orecchini di Pippa Small

To this list one could add that she is in love with stones (but this aspect is common to many jewelers) and that she often frequents the East, from Thailand to India, in search of gems and to restore the spirit, as well as to carry out activities of charity. The stones of her jewelry are often simply cut, as was often the case at the time of the maharaja. Among his initiatives, for example, he took part in the Turquoise Mountain initiative, in Afghanistan, to revive goldsmith craftsmanship. The activity was then extended to Myanmar and Syrian refugees in Jordan. In short, Pippa Small is also active in the social field, but this does not mean that her jewelry production is neglected.

Bracciale in oro con peridoto
Bracciale in oro con peridoto
Collana in oro giallo e bianco con cristalli
Collana in oro giallo e bianco con cristalli
Collana in oro giallo 18 carati, pietra di luna, quarzo e tormalina
Collana in oro giallo 18 carati, pietra di luna, quarzo e tormalina
Orecchini a bottone in oro giallo 18carati e fiore di rubino
Orecchini a bottone in oro giallo 18 carati e fiore di rubino
Orecchini pendenti in oro giallo 18 carati e tormalina
Orecchini pendenti in oro giallo 18 carati e tormalina
Anello in oro e cianite
Anello in oro e cianite

Anello in oro e spinello
Anello in oro e spinello







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *