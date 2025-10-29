Jewelry and Rare Watches Auction with Dorotheum Vienna on November 20 and 21.

Jewelry and watches will be auctioned at Dorotheum Vienna on November 20 and 21. Nearly 190 pieces are in the catalog, including high-carat treasures from aristocratic European collections and from the estate of the popular German physician and television host Antje-Katrin Kühnemann. One of the highlights is a set of a necklace and clip earrings, totaling 150 carats of diamonds (estimate €150,000-250,000). Another highly valuable piece is a French Belle Époque necklace from around 1910. The centerpiece is a 4.50-carat old-cut diamond, complemented by other diamonds totaling approximately 20.40 carats (estimate €50,000-70,000).



A tie pin from the first third of the 20th century features a 6.80-carat pear-shaped diamond set in a diamond-studded bow (€30,000-€70,000). Also on sale is a tiara with approximately 20 carats of rose-cut diamonds, of aristocratic origin, created around 1900: it comes from the Fanfogna-Garagnin family (€20,000-€30,000).



The Dorotheum watch auction is scheduled for the following day, November 21st. The 2014 Patek Philippe Chiming Jump Hour Ref. 5275 is one of the highlights of the auction, with an estimate of €260,000-€400,000. This extremely rare wristwatch was produced in a limited edition of just 175 pieces to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Swiss manufacturer. It’s an avant-garde masterpiece with three simultaneously jumping indicators, a mechanical choreography that indicates the hours, minutes, and seconds. A clear chime resonates on the hour: an acoustic complication that will delight collectors.



The extremely rare Cartier Tank Cintrée Dual Time from around 1970, a timeless travel watch with two dials for two different time zones and a captivating Art Deco design, comes from an ancient European aristocratic family (20,000–40,000). The auction offers many other interesting models, including Frank Muller (Secret Hours, 2009, 8,000-12,000), Breguet (Le Réveil du Tasar, 2005, 10,000-18,000), Patek Philippe (Nautilus Jumbo, ca. 1980, 50,000-100,000), Audemars Piguet (Royal Oak Jumbo, ca. 1977, 30,000-40,000), Rolex (Oyster Perpetual Date Submariner, 2021, 20,000-30,000), Omega, Chopard, Heuer, Breitling, Blancpain, Vacheron, and many others.



The Mystérieuse, a 1960s watch model by Jaeger-LeCoultre, has a special provenance. It belonged to Austrian singer and actor Peter Kraus, a rock star of the 1950s and 1960s. The technical sophistication of this watch is based on a phenomenon that continues to fascinate today: the hands appear to float weightlessly above the dial, moved by rotating discs (1,200-1,800).

