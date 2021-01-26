Design and jewelry with Dina Kamal











Dina Kamal is a Lebanese designer who creates jewels that have a Nordic rigor and an innovative aspect.

An architect who loves design and clean lines: Dina Kamal, Lebanese but with a London background, continues the long tradition of jewelry from the former Middle East Switzerland. Her style is absolutely Western: simple, Nordic, essential design. But also innovative, as for the unusual ring with two white and fancy yellow diamonds mounted like twins.



Dina Kamal started working as an architect, but in 2010, after leaving Washington for Beirut, she launched a design studio, DinaKamal DkO1, which allowed her to develop her own ideas on design. And among her creations there are also precious objects and jewels. Her first Dina jewelry collection, PnkyRng, has definitely embraced the philosophy of minimal design. Yet her ambition is not to design jewelry for the Star Trek characters. Diamonds, but also amethysts and a lot of brushed gold are the elements she works with when she practices her design in jewelry.

















