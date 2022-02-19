news — February 19, 2022 at 4:00 am

Scarlett Johansson was the highest paid actress in the world in 2018 and 2019 and has appeared multiple times on Forbes’ 100 celebrity list. Her films have grossed over $ 14.3 billion worldwide. But she also has another characteristic: she was born in New York and loves her city. Perhaps this is why she too has become the ambassador of a jewelry brand that never ceases to celebrate New York: David Yurman. The Maison, born in the eighties, is known for its characteristic jewels with the design of a twisted cable. Some time ago the American brand also launched a collection of pendants with the skyline of the Big Apple.

It was Evan Yurman who proposed to the actress to appear in her advertising campaign, where she stars in a video posted on the jewelry house’s Instagram site, where she appears with actor Henry Golding. In David Yurman’s new commercial, Scarlett is seen as a movie star, photographed in her black top and a bold gold necklace as she leaves a New York City hotel.
