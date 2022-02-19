









A small Italian jewelery brand that is inspired by a feminine accessory: the garter. Which turns into bracelets and elastic rings ♦ ︎

A brand was born as a tribute to an item of women’s clothing and, once, even masculine: the garter or, in French language, the Jarretière. The idea came in 1999 with two entrepreneurs from Brescia, Liliana Avallone, who in 2003 was even founded the Ordre des femme de la jarretière, with the aim of enhancing the image of women, and her husband Enzo Avallone. In reality, however, there are no jewels intended to wear the stockings, but bracelets and rings made of gold and inside a resilient system capable of adapting the jewel to the body of the wearer. But the curious name of the brand is not the only mark of distinction: a special chemical treatment of the material plasma 18-carat gold holds elastic inside a steel core of the golden modules.

In this way, the gold can also assume different colors from yellow and pink classic, such as blue and black, in addition to maintaining the elasticity. Another line of jewelry, instead, uses the ceramic, always with a treatment that makes the elastic piece to wear. Most of jarretière jewelry is destined to foreign markets (online), but are also found in Italy. By the way, the brand shows the motto of the Order of the Garter: Honi soit qui mal y pense, ie cursed be those who evil thinks. You are warned.