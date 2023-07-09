Chrysanthemum Earrings are hand crafted from 18K rose gold and red enamel with purple sapphire pavé
Chrysanthemum Earrings are hand crafted from 18K rose gold and red enamel with purple sapphire pavé

A Genesis for David Yurman

David Yurman is one of the leading jewelry brands in the United States. The Maison, also famous for its jewels that use the motif of intertwined cables, also presents collections of fine jewelry. The latest is called DY Genesis, even if more than the beginning it indicates the latest proposal, in a chronological sense. The collection, presented in Paris, where David Yourman has a flagship store, is very elaborate. And to make it even more refined, it was photographed with a still life service together with plant stems and flower petals. In fact, jewelry design goes well with natural elements.

Orecchini pendenti Dianthus con due gusci di scarabeo Belionota Sumptuosa conservati in resina, incastonati in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti cognac, stratificati su alluminio anodizzato verde giallo
Dianthus drop earrings with two resin-preserved Belionota Sumptuosa beetle shells, set in 18K white gold with cognac diamonds, layered over yellow-green anodized aluminum

The inspiration of the jewels is nothing new, it is the world of nature. But the interpretation of the concept is original. The jewels take the botanical name of flowers, while the gems punctuate the composition. To create the elaborate shapes of the jewels, in addition to stones and gold, the Maison has also decided to use aluminum, a ductile metal that can be easily colored. Instead of the usual yellow or white gold, the jewelery therefore appears with a green, pink or yellow metal. But not only. A pair of earrings also sports an iridescent beetle, two specimens of Belionota Sumptuosa, an insect found in Indonesia.

Orecchini Dianthus in oro rosa, rame, alluminio rosa e diamanti
Dianthus earrings in pink gold, copper, pink aluminum and diamonds
Orecchini Fleur de mer con rubini, zaffiri rosa
Fleur de mer earrings with rubies, pink sapphires
Orecchini pendenti con pavé di diamanti
Pendant earrings with pavé diamonds
Orecchini in alluminio anodizzato, diamanti, tormalina
Anodized aluminum earrings, diamonds, tourmaline
Orecchini alluminio anodizzato e diamanti
Anodized aluminum and diamond earrings
Orecchini pendenti Fleurs De Mer, con pavé in oro bianco 18 carati e alluminio anodizzato verde, incastonati a mano con smeraldi Panjshir
Fleurs De Mer pendant earrings, pavéd in 18k white gold and green anodized aluminum, hand-set with Panjshir emeralds

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello con diamante giallo e diamanti bianchi
Previous Story

Graff in yellow in Paris

Latest from alta gioielleria

Collana in oro bianco e giallo con zaffiri taglio ovale e diamanti

The Buccellati Mosaic

Italy preserves the ancient tradition of the art of mosaic. Examples are the great Byzantine mosaics