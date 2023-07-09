A Genesis for David Yurman

David Yurman is one of the leading jewelry brands in the United States. The Maison, also famous for its jewels that use the motif of intertwined cables, also presents collections of fine jewelry. The latest is called DY Genesis, even if more than the beginning it indicates the latest proposal, in a chronological sense. The collection, presented in Paris, where David Yourman has a flagship store, is very elaborate. And to make it even more refined, it was photographed with a still life service together with plant stems and flower petals. In fact, jewelry design goes well with natural elements.

The inspiration of the jewels is nothing new, it is the world of nature. But the interpretation of the concept is original. The jewels take the botanical name of flowers, while the gems punctuate the composition. To create the elaborate shapes of the jewels, in addition to stones and gold, the Maison has also decided to use aluminum, a ductile metal that can be easily colored. Instead of the usual yellow or white gold, the jewelery therefore appears with a green, pink or yellow metal. But not only. A pair of earrings also sports an iridescent beetle, two specimens of Belionota Sumptuosa, an insect found in Indonesia.