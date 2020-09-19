Live Diamond’s green jewels











Diamonds lab grown are receiving growing interest, also thanks to their definition of environmentally friendly stones. This typology includes Live Diamond, an Italian brand that is part of the Morellato group. Live Diamond, specialized in the production of jewelry made of sustainable gold and diamonds, now presents its first collection. The brand’s jewels are made of white gold and diamonds, which are defined as ecological. The assortment includes solitaire rings and rivière wedding rings, light point necklaces, bracelets and earrings with classic frames.



Diamonds created in the laboratory with a complex industrial process have the same chemical composition as gems extracted in mines but, Live Diamond points out, the process requires a limited use of energy and water compared to stones extracted from underground deposits. Each jewel is provided with quality certification and, for consistency, delivered in a case made of eco-sustainable material. Of course, these jewels have much lower prices than those with natural diamonds, also because they use 9-karat gold: a solitaire costs from about 200 euros to 500 euros, a chain with a light point ranges from about 159 to 560 euros.

















