Which woman doesn’t secretly dream of being a diva? Even if she is not the protagonist of a successful film, she can be a diva at least for those who love her. This is the meaning of the new Diva collection by Nanis. The Venetian Maison does not give up, even in this collection, its stylistic format. But, at the same time, it chooses to renew the model with small, but evident, innovations. The Diva collection is made, like the others from the Maison founded by Laura Bicego, in 18k yellow gold, with the addition of diamonds on some models. And also in this collection the classic boules appear, elements that make up the jewels.



Furthermore, gold always has the classic burin scratched surface, another characteristic of Nanis. In this case, however, the spheres that make up the jewels have been lengthened to take on a slimmer volume. The spheres are hollow, to maintain wearability and lightness, while the jewels are presented in a gold-only version and in another, similar, but with small diamond pavés. Furthermore, in bracelets and necklaces one side is shiny and smooth while the other, reversible, is opaque with diamonds. All pieces have matching earrings. Finally, the rings of the Diva collection have a movable upper part to ensure comfort. Bracelets, necklaces and earrings come with one (only with diamonds) or three strands and in all versions they are top of the range.