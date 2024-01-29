Orecchini Baby CIliegine
Baby Ciliegine on Valentine’s Day with Nanis

Valentine’s Day is February 14th. Yet, ahead of spring, many cherries are already available. Golden. It is Nanis’ proposal for the day dedicated to lovers. One of the specialties of the Venetian maison are the gold boules, worked with the ribbed burin, which gives a slightly irregular surface. Light spheres used in the brand’s collections and which are the theme of earrings, necklaces and bracelets, but also rings. Among the many ways in which these boules are used, the Baby Ciliegine (cherries) earrings now arrive, which can be worn both individually and two at a time in the same ear hole.

Baby Ciliegine indossate
Baby Ciliegine worn

The 18k gold earrings are finished with small diamonds set on the hook that is in contact with the lobe, or the same design features a pavé on the surface of the oval. The Baby Ciliegine are a mini variant of the same earring category. The new earring model features the same design as the larger one, Ciliegine.
Orecchini versione con pavé di diamanti
Earrings version with diamond pavé

Il dettaglio della lavorazione con bulino millerighe
The detail of the workmanship with a ribbed burin

Anelli impilabili in oro e diamanti
