









Year 2022 is the year of pink. Christie’s, in fact, is offering a new pink diamond at auction which, according to estimates, could be sold for up to 35 million dollars, with a minimum estimate of 25 million. The diamond is considered one of the finest fancy vivid pink emerald-cut diamonds ever offered at auction and will be part of the Magnificent Jewels sale December 6 at Rockefeller Center in New York during Luxury Week.



The Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond is prong set in a ring and has impressive VVS1 clarity, weighing 13.15 carats. A pink diamond of this size and quality is rare. In the fancy vivid pink range, a diamond over 6 carats is rarely encountered and less than 10% of pink diamonds weigh more than a fifth of a carat. The Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond is therefore considered one of the most important colored diamonds to appear on the market. The Winston Pink Legacy (18.936 carats) surpassed 50 million in 2018 and set a world record price per carat for a pink diamond sold at auction.

Following the success of The Fortune Pink which fetched nearly $30 million in Geneva, we are proud to have been approached by a private collector to offer this incredible diamond for auction in December. This season has seen outstanding results for fancy color diamonds and this particular vivid fancy pink is top notch. With impressive saturation, stepped facets, and potentially flawless clarity internally, this 13.15-carat fancy vivid pink is beautifully rare.

Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Christie’s Jewellery

The Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond will be exhibited in New York from November 14th to November 15th, in Hong Kong from November 25th to November 28th and presented in New York from December 2nd to December 5th.

TOP VIVID PINK DIAMONDS OFFERED BY CHRISTIE’S



18.96 carat fancy vivid pink cut corner rectangular cut diamondUS$50,375,000 / Price per carat: US$2,650,000Oval-shaped bright pink fancy diamond of 14.93 caratsUS$ 32,163,932 / Price per carat: US$ 2,150,000Pear-shaped vivid pink fantasy of 18.18 caratsUS$ 28,816,336 / Price per carat: US$ 1,585,056