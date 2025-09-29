Boccadamo Crisette has been updated for the new season. The collection features new sets that abandon the circular shape and return to irregularly shaped crystals and drops, with a diamond-like rather than smooth surface. The crystal shades that characterize the collection add new sparkles and are paired with rhodium or yellow gold plating: from blush to pink, purple, and red, from yellow to green, through various shades of blue, the new colors play between transparency and satin for a surprising effect.



The more striking dimensions of the jewelry make the collection even more interesting. Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings are crafted from gold-plated or rhodium-plated bronze with crystals. They are guaranteed for two years and range in price from €20 for rings to €125 for necklaces.

