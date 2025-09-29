Boccadamo Crisette has been updated for the new season. The collection features new sets that abandon the circular shape and return to irregularly shaped crystals and drops, with a diamond-like rather than smooth surface. The crystal shades that characterize the collection add new sparkles and are paired with rhodium or yellow gold plating: from blush to pink, purple, and red, from yellow to green, through various shades of blue, the new colors play between transparency and satin for a surprising effect.
The more striking dimensions of the jewelry make the collection even more interesting. Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings are crafted from gold-plated or rhodium-plated bronze with crystals. They are guaranteed for two years and range in price from €20 for rings to €125 for necklaces.
New shades for Boccadamo Crisette
Boccadamo Crisette has been updated for the new season. The collection features new sets that abandon the circular shape and return to irregularly shaped crystals and drops, with a diamond-like rather than smooth surface. The crystal shades that characterize the collection add new sparkles and are paired with rhodium or yellow gold plating: from blush to pink, purple, and red, from yellow to green, through various shades of blue, the new colors play between transparency and satin for a surprising effect.
Latest from
Giulia Sorvillo di Serino’s new jewels were designed in an ancient medieval Italian town. Jewelry, more
Marlù, an Italian jewelry brand, presents Bold Shapes, a line inspired by bold and chunky trends.
Sharra Pagano, over half a century of one of the historical Italian jewelery brands and still
Handcrafted bijoux, hand-painted pendants, fairy tale book fantasies: Gabriella Rivalta’s new jewels ♦ In Cascina Centofinestre,
Roxanne Assoulin’s story was once summarized on a page on her website: Blah Blah Blah Blah