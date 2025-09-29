Anello della collezione Crisette
Anello della collezione Crisette

New shades for Boccadamo Crisette

Boccadamo Crisette has been updated for the new season. The collection features new sets that abandon the circular shape and return to irregularly shaped crystals and drops, with a diamond-like rather than smooth surface. The crystal shades that characterize the collection add new sparkles and are paired with rhodium or yellow gold plating: from blush to pink, purple, and red, from yellow to green, through various shades of blue, the new colors play between transparency and satin for a surprising effect.

Orecchini con cristalli rosa e verdi
Earrings with pink and green crystals

The more striking dimensions of the jewelry make the collection even more interesting. Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings are crafted from gold-plated or rhodium-plated bronze with crystals. They are guaranteed for two years and range in price from €20 for rings to €125 for necklaces.
Bracciale in bronzo rodiato e cristalli
Rhodium-plated bronze and crystal bracelet

Orecchini con cristalli azzurri
Earrings with blue crystals
Collana in bronzo dorato e cristalli
Gold-plated bronze and crystal necklace

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prada, collezione Couleur Vivante
Previous Story

Prada Jewelry with Couleur Vivante

Come evitare che l'argento diventi nero?
Next Story

How to eliminate forever the oxide

Latest from