Pomellato wants to establish itself on the Chinese market too. For this reason, the Italian brand, part of the portfolio of the French group Kering, has organized a large exhibition in Shanghai entitled Art & Jewelry by Pomellato. It is a review of the work of its 50 years of history. The brand started in Milan, with an innovative and sober design typical of the Lombard city, with the transition to Kering has become an international reality. The Chinese market, however, represents a great challenge, because Chinese consumption in the luxury sector is slowing down and, moreover, it remains to be seen whether Pomellato’s style can adapt to the tastes of the citizens of Shanghai and Beijing.



In any case, the brand’s exhibition displays design pieces and advertising campaigns that have followed one another over the years. The exhibition is curated by Alba Cappellieri, head of the Department of Jewelry Design at the Polytechnic University of Milan and presents over 100 jewels from past and present collections, highlighting Pomellato’s role in creating the myth of Made in Italy. The exhibition is structured around three distinct decades, from the 1970s, with large gold chains, to the 1980s, with the introduction of colored gemstones, to the sculptural designs of the 1990s.



In addition to presenting famous portraits of women such as the American actress and former model Marisa Berenson, the exhibition also includes modern works of art. The captivating images of the Chinese visual artist Chen Man, or the Milanese artists Alberto Maria Colombo and Anna Paladini. Of course, given the times, portraits generated by artificial intelligence could not be missed. The exhibition is open to the public from November 3 to 24 at the Fosun Art Foundation, in Shanghai.

