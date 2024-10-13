Anelli ispirati alla collezione Mosaico, in oro rosa, labradorite, peridoto e pavé di diamanti
Pomellato’s Memorie d’Archivio

More or less for all jewelry brands (and not only) there comes a time when inspiration comes from the past. This is what Pomellato has chosen with the capsule collection explicitly called Memorie D’Archivio. The 24 rings of the Maison of the Kering group are a reworking of two collections launched in the Nineties, Mora (in 1996) and Mosaico (1997). A choice made by the creative director of Pomellato, Vincenzo Castaldo, with the use of semi-precious stones such as turquoise, onyx, labradorite, rutilated quartz or peridot, alongside pavé of precious stones, such as diamonds or emeralds.

Anelli ispirati alla collezione Mora
Rings inspired by the Mora collection

The appearance of the Mora rings shows a direct inspiration from the fruit: like blackberries that grow on bramble bushes, the jewels feature cabochon stones that recall the shape of the berries. The Mosaico rings also use semi-precious cabochon-cut stones, but as 11 bubbles that are placed on the surface of the rose gold ring. In this case too, the semi-precious stones alternate with bubbles covered with a diamond pavé.
Anelli Memorie d'Archivio, Mosaico
Memorie d’Archivio Rings, Mosaic

Anello in oro rosa, turchese, smeraldi
Rose gold, turquoise, emerald ring

Red

