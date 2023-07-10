Pomellato high jewelry inspired by Milan

Born in 1967, at the same time as the success of the great Italian fashion houses, the Milanese Pomellato has climbed the steps of success by bringing the concept of prêt-à-porter into jewelry. Luxurious, yet understated. Design, but without exaggerating. Simple shapes but not simplistic. Jewels that immediately appealed to the Milanese ladies and, later, to those of other cities. over the years the ability to interpret a fashion without excesses has crossed the Italian borders in parallel with the identification of Milan as one of the world capitals of design. Pomellato was bought by the French group Kering about ten years ago for this reason.



Something has changed since then. Pomellato, thanks to the thrust of the Parisian luxury giant, has been brought to international markets and, in part, has added to its sobriety an increasingly marked flavor of high-end jewels. Now the creative director, Vincenzo Cataldo, has decided to combine the high jewelery line, introduced three years ago, with the echo of the brand’s roots. For this reason, the new collection is inspired by Milan.The pieces in the range, which combine precious stones with design tradition, are named after places known to tourists too, such as the Duomo (the neo-Gothic cathedral) or the city’s Castle, but also to the most modern skyscrapers. The collection consists of four lines: Vertical Landscapes, Contemporary Heritage, Creativity on Stage and Terrazza Duomo. One of the most striking pieces is probably the Castello necklace, made up of pink gold plates connected by links studded with diamonds of different shapes: over 28 carats of brilliant, baguette, princess and round cut gems, plus five rubellites for 29 carats. A chain, attached to the choker is removable.