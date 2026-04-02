A new line with blue hues from the Swiss Maison’s long-running collection.

Piaget’s Possession collection has been given a new lease of life: introduced in 1990, it is one of the Swiss Maison’s classics and marked a turning point. The distinctive design of the rings, featuring a band that can be rotated playfully, has continued to evolve over time. The Possession Pop and Decor Palace collections have strengthened the Maison’s artisanal tradition and creativity. Now, Piaget presents the new Possession Vibrant Palace line, without eliminating the characteristic rotation.

The collection debuts a high-quality semiprecious stone mosaic, combining the signature Decor Palace gold engraving with the allure of ornamental stones. The diamonds are set in a crescent shape, and the colored stones offer details that combine rose gold and polished gadroon: these are decorative relief elements, such as grooves or convex and curved edges. Each stone is unique and makes each piece exceptional. The texture of the stones, the eclecticism of the square and oval lines, the depth of the nuances, and the reflection of light are expressive means that combine perfectly, creating paintings of vibrant and ever-changing contrasts.

The color blue characterizes the new Possession line: it is the color of turquoise, blue sodalite, and magnetic dumortierite, little-known minerals that lend themselves to being set in jewelry. The medallions, hanging from a gold chain, resemble talismans. The collection is intended as elegant jewelry, yet suitable for everyday occasions. The distinctive elements are always the rotating and interactive elements: circles that can be moved and become a little finger toy, but also the closeness to the concept of jewelry as an amulet.