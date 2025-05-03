Piaget fine jewelry always flies at the highest levels. This is demonstrated by the new creation of the Piaget Sunlight Panorama line, a collection born in 2018 and which is constantly renewed with new evolutions. The new series of jewelry includes rings, bracelets, necklace. The light, a fundamental element of inspiration for Piaget jewelry, is that of the French Riviera, with colors that evoke the palette of bright shades of Mediterranean nature. The fragments of chrysoprase and turquoise, green and blue, are grafted next to the diamonds and the artisanal workmanship of gold. Turquoise, in particular, has been an ornamental stone that has been a symbol of the Maison since 1963.



The lines, reworked by hand to reproduce the graphic alternation of the emblematic Decor Palace gold engraving, are the result of the artisanal ability of the Maison, which stands out in the versions in rose gold and diamonds. The jewels, worn by model Ella Richards, are also paired with an ultra-thin watch model from the same Piaget Sunlight line.

In the late 1950s, Piaget introduced ultra-thin movements, which would become the signature of the Maison and the cornerstone of the Altiplano collection. Inside the Ateliers de l’Extraordinaire, master craftsmen continue to exercise rare knowledge, preserved and perfected from generation to generation, transforming gold, stones and precious gems into works of art. In the pursuit of craftsmanship, the Maison has created emblems of bold excellence, which have since flowed into its own collections, such as Altiplano, Piaget Polo, Limelight Gala, Possession, Piaget Sunlight, Piaget Rose and Extremely Piaget.

