Phillips sells 12 Shaun Leane jewels online











Online sales of jewelery, even high-end ones, are no longer a novelty. Even the historic Phillips auction house (founded in London by Harry Phillips in 1796) is adapting to this new way of selling jewelry. Her online boutique has a name: Flawless, a term that is usually associated with the best quality diamonds. Although the initiative is from an auction house, Phillips’ virtual platform sells jewelry at a predetermined price.



The debut is with a series of jewels created ad hoc by the British designer Shaun Leane, with whom he has been collaborating for 21 years. The proposed collection includes 12 significant pieces from Leane’s archive and previously unavailable, with a focus on the designer’s most iconic examples. For example, with a series of rings with colored stones, one of which with a large sapphire of 10.53 carats, or with the earrings with diamonds in the shape of a saber. Sharp angles together with soft curves are the elements that characterize Shaun Leane’s jewels, also for this series of jewels.

















