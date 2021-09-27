









Jewelry for Afghan women. Or, more precisely, for Women for Afghan Women, an organization that aims to help women in the country of the Taliban. The jewels sold at the auction are made available by 25 independent British jewelers. The auction was organized and led by Rosie Lillis Communications, and aims to raise funds to provide urgent resources, shelter and assistance to women and children, now even more vulnerable. The jewels are sold at affordable prices, between 270 and 1,570 pounds, with the aim of engaging the largest number of people.



Among the best known jewelers who have joined the initiative are Annoushka Dukas, Bear Brooksbank, Boochier, By Pariah, Christopher Thompson Royds, Gee Woods, Georgina Boyce, Humphrey Butler, Jessie Thomas, Liv Luttrell, Minka Jewels, Otiumberg, Pippa Small , Rachel Boston, Rebus, Rosa de la Cruz, Ruth Tomlinson, Shaun Leane, Solange, Sophie Keegan, Sophie Theakston, Tada & Joy, Tessa Packard, Theo Fennell and Theodora Warre. Art auctioneer Roseberys will waive her commissions, so that 100% of the proceeds raised can go directly to Women for Afghan Women.