









The world is getting greener and jewelry is adequate. Diamonds and gold are increasingly monitored to ensure a green origin. And there are those who bet everything on jewels that have a green stone: for example, malachite. The Milanese brand Bronzallure also made this choice, offering a series of jewels in rose gold accompanied by green striped stone.



Its color, which varies between shades of light and dark green, up to almost blue, has enchanted many designers. It is usually a stone used in jewelry especially as a cabochon, but in this case Bronzallure has provided flat and round surfaces. And this is good, because malachite is not a particularly hard mineral and can be damaged if it is bumped or scratched on contact with sharp objects. In addition, it becomes effervescent on contact with hydrochloric acid: therefore, malachite must be kept away from corrosive products such as muriatic acid.

















